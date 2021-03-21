Girl dies in road accident

BUREWALA: A young girl died and two men sustained injuries when their car overturned near Chak 505/EB on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 staffers, a family was returning from a wedding ceremony when a tyre of their car burst and the driver lost control of the car and it overturned.

As a result, an 18-year-old girl died on the spot and two men suffered injuries. The injured were removed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burewala.

Seven gangsters held: Vehari police Saturday claimed to have arrested seven members of three gangs and recovered heavy weapons and looted goods from their possession. Addressing a press conference at the DPO office, RPO Multan Syed Khurram Ali said the police had arrested the gangsters. Briefing the RPO on the gangsters, DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat said the members of Sahu Lyari, Shabiri and Fani gangs were involved in dangerous incidents. He said the gangsters were involved kidnapping for ransom and extortion incidents and police had recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones, looted cash and motorcycles from them.

A large number of civil society representatives, lawyers, women and eleites of the city attended the press conference. The RPO gave prizes to cops who arrested the gangsters.