Two houses looted

HAFIZABAD: Robbers Saturday snatched gold jewellery and Rs 900,000 and other valuables from inmates of two houses in Azam Garden, Hafizabad.

Five bandits entered the house of Asif Ali Chadhar advocate and took his family hostage and took away gold jewellery worth millions of rupees, cash and other valuables. Later, the robbers entered the house of Rai Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Director Education Department, took women hostage and snatched 18 tolas gold jewellery and Rs Rs 400,000. Thieves entered the house of Hafiz Zain-ul-Abideen in Jamia Masjid Qadeem area of Hafizabad and took away 15 tolas gold jewellery and Rs. 450,000.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident in Hafizabad on Saturday.

Two motorcycles collided near canal Pul Wachhoki, leaving 45-year-old Muhammad Ali of Thatta Asian dead on the spot and Zeeshan and another man wounded.In another accident near Tahli Goraya Allah Ditta of Jalalpur Kahna, who was riding a motorbike, was hit by a car and sustained injuries.

MODEL VILLAGES UNDERWAY: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naveed Shahzad Mirza Saturday said model villages were underway to resolve sanitation issues in rural areas and provide basic facilities to the people in collaboration with the public and social organisations.

Addressing a function organized by Young Ittehad Welfare Society at Tahli Goraya, the DC said under a special program new sanitation machinery had been procured and various villages of the district were being made model villages.

A large number of dignitaries including AC Pindi Bhattian and retired DC Islamabad Sheikh Najeeb Aslam were also present on the occasion.