Prayer leader shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A prayer leader of a mosque was shot dead over a petty dispute in Thatti Usman village on Saturday.Accused Ishtiaq and others had an altercation with prayer leader Abdul Ghafoor over sewage water the other day. On the day of incident, the accused entered the mosque and opened fire on Abdul Ghafoor, leaving him dead.