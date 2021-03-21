close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Prayer leader shot dead

Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

KASUR: A prayer leader of a mosque was shot dead over a petty dispute in Thatti Usman village on Saturday.Accused Ishtiaq and others had an altercation with prayer leader Abdul Ghafoor over sewage water the other day. On the day of incident, the accused entered the mosque and opened fire on Abdul Ghafoor, leaving him dead.

