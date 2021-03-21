Authorities intensify action against COVID-19 SOPs violators

FAISALABAD: The district administration sealed 63 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools on charges of violating coronavirus SOPs in seven days. Chairing a weekly meeting held to review the implementation of anti-dengue measures of the District Emergency Response Committee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said action was underway against COVID-19 SOPs violators and Rs 300,000 fine was imposed on violators and 253 outlets have been sealed so far. He said three private schools were sealed and owners of two schools were issued warnings. He said some 50 shopping malls and 10 restaurants were sealed and fines were also imposed on their managers. The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation on coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit. He asked anti-dengue teams to be vigilant in eradicating dengue larvae because progress was being monitored regularly and was negligence would be tolerated. Officials from Education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defence, Livestock, Industries, Labour, Wasa, PHA, Punjab Police, TEVTA and other departments attended the meeting.