Four drown

MULTAN: Four people drowned in the River Chenab near Sikandari Canal when they were hunting ducks in a boat on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122 officials, five people were hunting ducks on a boat and near Basti Cheena in Moza Akbar the boat overturned. As a result, they all drowned and bodies of four people were fished out.
The Rescue-1122 staffers are searching the body of Muhammad Akbar in the river.