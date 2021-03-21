close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Four drown

National

MULTAN: Four people drowned in the River Chenab near Sikandari Canal when they were hunting ducks in a boat on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, five people were hunting ducks on a boat and near Basti Cheena in Moza Akbar the boat overturned. As a result, they all drowned and bodies of four people were fished out.

The Rescue-1122 staffers are searching the body of Muhammad Akbar in the river.

