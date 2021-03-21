Pakistan, Saudi Arabia stand united for security: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan stands united by Saudi Arabia for its defence, security and stability.

“The Muslim and Arab Islamic world should take quick action on rising attacks by Houthi rebels at Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and hectic efforts should be made to seek political solution to the issue of Yemen,” he said, while talking to the media on Saturday.

Ashrafi said the visits of the leaders of the Gulf countries to Pakistan and the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Egypt have given a new impetus to relations between Pakistan and the Arab countries.

He said the government is striving to strengthen economic, religious and cultural ties with Mideast countries instead of seeking debt. “Efforts to resolve the visa issue with Kuwait and enhancing cooperation in various fields are a major success of the government's foreign policy,” he said.

“Pakistan's stance from the first day is that foreign interference in Arab Islamic countries should come to an end. Countries and elements who support terrorist groups, individuals and organisations must be held accountable,” he said.

He said 80,000 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and today, with praise of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has overcome the menace of terrorism.

He said extremism and terrorism in the name of Islam is an oppression, which Muslim countries must handle with unity.

He said that the role of the Emir of Kuwait for reconciliation process between the Arab countries is commendable.

To a question, he said the solution to the confrontation between Pakistan and India is to resolution to the core issue of Kashmir. “Pakistan does not want war but we have the capability to respond to any aggression.”

Ashrafi said Indian intelligence agencies had planned to assassinate key Pakistani clerics and religious scholars but it has been foiled by the Pakistan's security agencies. “There is no concept of recognizing Israel. The Islamic countries’ recognition of Israel could be a part of their foreign policy but Pakistan does not want to interfere in the foreign and domestic affairs of friendly countries.”

He said that Gulf Cooperation Council is a strong forum of Arab countries and Pakistan has strong ties with them and this relationship will strengthen further in future.