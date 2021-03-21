Govt set to drop Rs884b power bomb on people: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the government was going to drop a Rs884 billion electricity bomb on the nation in the coming days.

In a statement, she said that Imran Khan was the first prime minister who was robbing the nation through ordinances. She said the incompetent premier was now bringing in a new ordinance to loot the nation after the Senate elections ordinance attempt.

"It is an act of utter insensitivity, apathy, shamelessness and arrogance to legalise kleptocracy and whimsical increase in tariffs and costs of utilities including food. “Increase of Rs6 per month through an ordinance is equal to burying the people of Pakistan alive," Marriyum lambasted. The former information minister said PM Imran Khan had privatised the tariff control of electricity. The people of Pakistan should get ready for an uncontainable flood of inflation in the country, she added.

She said the PTI government should concentrate on Rs100 per kg flour price instead of spreading lies about the opposition everyday. Instead of concocting lies about the opposition, the government must focus on Rs120 per kg sugar price. She said the imposed regime should check the skyrocketing prices of cooking oil, ghee, eggs, chicken, lentils, instead of making up lies about the opposition. It should answer for the unbearable increase in cost of gas and petrol by 300 to 500 per cent.