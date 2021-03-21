‘Heart of Asia’ conference: ‘Pak, India FMs likely to meet in Dushanbe’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar are likely to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe, Indian media reported. The conference is part of the Istanbul Process — a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan — that was launched on 2 November, 2011 in Turkey.

Quoting diplomatic sources the Print reported that Pakistan has informed India through diplomatic channels that Qureshi is keen to meet Jaishankar as relations between the two neighbours are showing some initial signs of thaw.

Both ministers are likely to discuss the issue of “reinstatement” of envoys in each other’s countries at the earliest, the sources said.

On 7 August 2019, two days after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India. Subsequently, New Delhi recalled its High Commissioner. Pakistan had also suspended all trade ties with India at the same time.

The ministers may also discuss how to move ahead with the next round of the Saarc Summit — which has been pending since 2016 following tensions between India and Pakistan — to take place in Islamabad later this year, the sources added.

If the summit happens this time, then there are significant chances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Islamabad to attend the meet, the sources said.