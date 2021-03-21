close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 21, 2021

No vaccination on Sundays, national holidays: NCOC

Top Story

A
APP
March 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday informed that all vaccination centers across the country will remain closed on Sundays and national holidays like 23rd March etc. The forum has taken this decision to give relief to the vaccine administrators and healthcare workers (HCWs), who were working tirelessly to serve the nation in this time of crisis amid national vaccination programme.

The NCOC has advised the masses to avoid visiting centers on Sundays and other public holidays. NCOC has appreciated the effort of all federating units for management of massive vaccination drive across the country and paid salute to the frontline healthcare workers (FLHCWs) especially those involved in ongoing vaccination drive.

Latest News

More From Top Story