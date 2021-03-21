Annual exams of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan begins

ISLAMABAD: Some 2,354 examination centres have been established across the country for conducting annual examinations of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan began on Saturday.

According to spokesman of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan as many as 16,081 teachers and examination staff were performing the duties of invigilators from middle to MA level exams.

A total of 345,034 male and female seminary students were appearing in exams, which would be concluded on March 25, 2021.

He said the number of male and female students have registered nine percent increase this year as comparing to last year.