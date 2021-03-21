Three commit suicide in Sindh

SUKKUR: Three people have committed suicide at Tharparkar and Tando Allahyar regions in Sindh.

Reports said Naeem Sheikh, an employee of Tharo Shah Town Committee, a father of four children, hanged himself to death. Rozina Sheikh, wife of the deceased, told that her husband committed suicide due to poverty.

In another incident, Senghar Kalwar has committed suicide by jumping into a well over a domestic issue in the limits of Adilpur of Tando Allahyar. Reports said a woman, identified as Seeta Manghwar, a resident of Chachro in district Tharparkar, has committed suicide due to poverty.