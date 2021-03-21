close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 21, 2021

Cleanliness campaign conducted in Tanda Dam Park

National

A
APP
March 21, 2021

PESHAWAR: Wildlife Department Kohat in collaboration with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) on Saturday arranged a cleanliness campaign in Tanda Dam Wildlife Park. The campaign was inaugurated by Wildlife Conservator, Syed Kanal while District Forest Officer, Abdus Samad Wazir and concerned officials of TMA were present on the occasion. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Syed Kamal said that cleanliness is next to our faith and each member of the society should play its part to ensure healthy and clean environment for others.

Latest News

More From Pakistan