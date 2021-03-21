Cleanliness campaign conducted in Tanda Dam Park

PESHAWAR: Wildlife Department Kohat in collaboration with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) on Saturday arranged a cleanliness campaign in Tanda Dam Wildlife Park. The campaign was inaugurated by Wildlife Conservator, Syed Kanal while District Forest Officer, Abdus Samad Wazir and concerned officials of TMA were present on the occasion. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Syed Kamal said that cleanliness is next to our faith and each member of the society should play its part to ensure healthy and clean environment for others.