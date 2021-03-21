Sana’s indictment delayed in drugs case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted again in the drugs trafficking case on Saturday.

The court delayed the indictment due to absence of co-accused, Muhammad Akram. The court was apprised that Muhammad Akram was suffering from coronavirus. At this, the court adjourned further hearing till April 3 and sought his medical report.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared.

The court had summoned Rana Sanaullah and five other accused for indictment on Saturday.