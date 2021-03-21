close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 21, 2021

Sana’s indictment delayed in drugs case

National

A
APP
March 21, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah could not be indicted again in the drugs trafficking case on Saturday.

The court delayed the indictment due to absence of co-accused, Muhammad Akram. The court was apprised that Muhammad Akram was suffering from coronavirus. At this, the court adjourned further hearing till April 3 and sought his medical report.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah also appeared.

The court had summoned Rana Sanaullah and five other accused for indictment on Saturday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan