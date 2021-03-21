3 POs among 36 nabbed

MARDAN: Police arrested 36 people, including three proclaimed offenders and also recovered weapons in various areas of the district on Saturday.

On the directives of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted operations in Sheikh Maltoon and Jabar areas. Besides the arrests, the cops also recovered one Kalashnikov, five pistols, and 56 bullets. Also, the police took action against four unregistered tenants under the Tenants Act, 19 people under sections 107/151 and 17 people were held under sections 55/109.