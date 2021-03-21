‘Institutions should respect public mandate’

KARAK: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief and leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday said they were striving for the restoration of a true democracy in the country and the state institutions should respect the public mandate.

He was addressing the Karak District Bar Association and a corner meeting of the party at Tarkhakoi here. Achakzai insisted that Pashtuns were patriotic, peace-loving and brave people but they were not given their democratic and constitutional rights.

He recalled that Pashtuns have fought wars for the integrity of the country but they were facing odds in their own country as they were denied their constitutional rights. Achakzai vowed that they would continue their struggle for the restoration of democracy and to give due place to Pashtuns. He added that the state institutions should respect their oath.