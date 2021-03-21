Youth commits suicide, one killed in accident

NOWSHERA: A passenger was killed and four others, including two women, sustained serious injuries when a speeding coach hit a truck and an oil-tanker on the Grand Trunk Road at Pirpiai point on Saturday.

The police said that a Nowshera-bound passenger coach (2244-Lahore) was on way from Peshawar when it struck an oil-tanker and truck near Charr bridge in Pirpiai on the GT Road.

As a result, a passenger identified as Alam Sher, a resident of Dagbesud, was killed on the spot.

Four passengers named Azhar Khan, Seemab Ahmad, Tajul Haram and Saima, residents of Takhtbhai sustained serious injuries in the accident. The injured were taken to the Qazi Medical Complex.

The police said that the three drivers had fled the scene after the accident.

Committed suicide: A youth reportedly committed suicide over domestic issue in Sohbat Killay in the limits of Risalpur Police Station.

Shahsawar in injured condition told the police that his brother Awais, 19, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol.

He said that he also sustained injury when the same bullet hit. The police have registered a case and started investigation.