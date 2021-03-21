Govt urged to resolve people’s issues in North Waziristan

BANNU: The office-bearers of All Parties Siyasi Ittehad on Saturday urged the government to resolve their problems or else they would launch an agitation movement for their rights.

Speaking to media after the grand jirga of the forum, APSI chairman Malik Liaqat Ali Wazir and others alleged that certain elements were intentionally pushing the people of North Waziristan to the wall to fulfil their nefarious designs.

They said that their organisation would take cognizant steps for the development of North Waziristan in education, health agriculture and other sectors while job opportunities would be created for the youth of the tribal district to stand them on their own feet.

The office-bearers also asked the government to recruit educated youth in the police force and arrange modern training for existing personnel in the force so they could better tackle the volatile situation in the district.

The forum urged the district administration to take practical steps for settling the land disputes forthwith or else they would launch a protest movement for this issue as well.