Public-private partnership: KP to have four tertiary care hospitals

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle to the proposed model of public-private partnership for the establishment of four tertiary care hospitals in all four regions of the province.

An official handout said that he had directed the authorities concerned to finalise modalities within one month and present the matter before the provincial cabinet for final approval.

He directed the quarters concerned to complete the process of public-private partnership for the outsourcing of selected hospitals in remote areas with the aim to improve service delivery in those healthcare facilities.

He directed the officials to implement e-transfer policy in the Health Department and ensure that transfers in the department were made through the e-transfer policy. The chief minister said that provision of quality health services to the people was the top priority of his government. He added reforms were being introduced in the healthcare delivery system.

He was chairing a meeting of the Health Department that reviewed the progress on setting up of major hospitals in four regions of the province. Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Health Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the proposed model for setting up of four major hospitals at the region level under the public-private partnership and the sites selected for the proposed hospitals. The meeting was informed that suitable locations have been identified in all the four regions for the proposed hospitals including Ring Road Peshawar, Dadar in Mansehra, Ranizai in Malakand and Serai Naurang in Lakki Marwat.

The chief minister directed the officials to complete the pre-feasibility process of the places within a week and impose Section IV on the identified land.

He said that with the establishment of four new major hospitals in the province, quality tertiary level medical treatment facilities would be available to the people, reducing the burden of patients on the hospitals in the provincial capital.

The chief minister directed the high-ups of the Health Department to work out a strategy for outsourcing of diagnostic services in the District Headquarters Hospitals and to take necessary measures to ensure round the clock emergency services in all hospitals in the province. He directed the provincial departments, including the Health Department, to strictly implement the policy of e-transfer of the government servants and to transfer all the officials working on the same post for more than two years.

Earlier, the chief minister was informed that an e-transfer app had been developed for posting/transfer in the Health Department and so far more than 200 applications had been received for online transfers.