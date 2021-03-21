Accused held as bid to lift ex-minister’s car foiled

CHARSADDA: The police arrested an alleged auto thief during a bid to lift the car of former provincial minister Sultan Muhammad Khan from his hujra in Rajjar town in the district on Saturday.

Taking prompt action upon receiving information, the police chased the alleged car-lifter Shazdin, a resident of Logar province in Afghanistan, and arrested him from the Tangi Road.

The police also took the car into custody and registered a case against the accused on the report of Asad Khan, the political secretary of Sultan Muhammad Khan.

Also, four persons sustained injuries when the car-lifter hit several vehicles while taking away the precious vehicle of the ex-minister. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.