Minor boy found slaughtered, his aunt arrested

PESHAWAR: A two-year old child was slaughtered in a flat on Dilazak Road in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station on Saturday.

The cops said they arrested the alleged killer, who is the aunt of the victim, within eight hours after the incident.

Police officials said the cops rushed to the spot after getting reports that a child was killed in Chamkani Plaza on Dilazak Road.

They said they found the beheaded body of the two-and-a half year old child in a sack. The child was later identified as Imranullah hailing from the Kurram tribal district. The grandmother of the child told the police she had come to the house of her son along with Imranullah a week ago.

She said her grandson went missing on Friday after which they found his body on the first floor of the plaza. The complainant said they had no enmity with anyone.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and other senior cops rushed to the spot after the incident. Police teams started investigation and questioned the locals to find the culprits. “We rushed to the spot and started investigation. All those in the vicinity were interviewed,” CCPO Abbas Ahsan told a press conference. He gave all the credit to the officers of investigation and operations wings for working out the case within no time.

The officer said special forensic teams were called while all the operation and investigation staff checked the entire building and the vicinity for profiling to work out the case.

The CCPO said the investigators found sufficient evidence from the building including the flat of the uncle of the child. “We also recovered the weapon of offense and collected the CCTV record of the building and nearby places,” said Abbas Ahsan. Police officials said after sufficient evidence from the spot the cops arrested Asima, the aunt of the deceased. The cops said the accused killed the child over a family dispute. They added that she was about to escape when arrested.

A couple of children were killed under mysterious circumstances in the provincial capital in the last few months.