SCCI urges govt to remove hurdles to trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral, transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially enhancement of exports with Central Asian Republics.

The demand was made during a joint meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Afghanistan & Central Asian Republics (CARs) Trade promotion and Pak-Afghan Transit Trade, which was chaired by the committees chairman and former senior vice-president SCCI Shahid Hussain at the chamber house here on Saturday.

Engineer Manzoor Elahi, the incumbent senior vice- president of the chamber, member Ammar Ansari, Iqbal Yusaf, Islmail Khan, representatives of relevant stakeholders, importers and exporters were present in the meeting.

The participants on the occasion pointed to the major hurdles and issues, impeding bilateral trade, transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and gave a number of suggestions for their amicable resolution.

They were of the view that the mutual and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries had been adversely affected because of lack of adequate facilities at both sides of borders and imposing of unilateral policies, because of which, they noted, a significant drop in volume of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade was witnessed.

Shahid Hussain said the government of Pakistan took proactive measures for bringing improvement in the border management system while efforts were made by the Afghan government to address problems exporters and importers amicably.

Speaking on the occasion, Manzoor Elahi said that owing to concerted efforts of the Sarhad chamber, the customs authorities had reduced duties on more than 53 exporting items to Afghanistan, while taxes were reduced on some importing items by the Afghan government as well.

The chamber office-bearer said that the incumbent government was taking measures to give a boost to bilateral trade, transit trade with Afghanistan as well as enhance exports to Central Asian Republics.

He emphasised that it was a dire need of the hour to promote trade with CARs. He suggested that a joint venture between Pakistan and Afghanistan traders should be launched to improve the bilateral and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Manzoor Elahi told the meeting that member of Customs FBR, Tariq Huda, on recommendation of SCCI, during the last meeting with him, issued instructions to include exporting items to CARs countries into Web-based One Customs (WeBoC) system, for which highly thankful to him and appreciated for this good step.