One killed in Kohistan truck plunge

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two persons sustained injuries when a truck plunged into a ravine in the Pattan area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

The driver of a loade truck, which was on its way to Gilgit from Rawalpindi couldn’t hold control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn at the Karakoram Highway as a result of which it fell into the gorge. The 1122 rescuers shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Pattan.