School sealed in Mansehra as 7 teachers test positive for corona

MANSEHRA: The district administration sealed the Government Girls HighSchool Chitta Batta after itsseven teachers and a lowergrade employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.According to an officialorder issued by the deputycommissioner, Dr Qasim AliKhan the school would remain closed for the sevendays. The Tehsil Municipal administration Mansehra wasordered by DC to disinfect thebuilding. It also directed thepublic to keep away from theschool building in order to getthem secured of the Covid-19.The district administrationalso sealed three schools theother day following teachersand students tested positivefor the Covid-19.

The Noor Public schooland college Mansehra, Garnish public school Mansehraand Children public schoolGarhi Habibullah were closedfor seven days. Dr Qasim toldreporters that district administration had received a totalof 1180 jabs of Sinopharmcovid-19 vaccine from theprovincial government and asmany as 723 jabs were administered to the frontline healthworkers and rest to the seniorcitizens so far. He said thatthree vaccination centreswere established in Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi.