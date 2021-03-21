Mini-budget through 3 ordinances likely today

ISLAMABAD: The government has completed preparations for bringing a mini-budget through three ordinances.

Sources said the three ordinances are likely to be promulgated today (Sunday) to abide by the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The expected ordinances are about the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), powers of Nepra about increase in power tariff and end to Rs140 tax exemption by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The deadline of the IMF regarding promulgation of ordinances or legislation through Parliament expires on March 25.

The IMF Executive Board has linked the release of $500 million tranche to the legislation.