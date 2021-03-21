ECP to hear Gilani’s case on Senate poll tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed March 22 (tomorrow) for hearing of case against election of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the Senate.

In their petition No. U/A 218(3), titled Farrukh Habib and others vs Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the petitioners had prayed to the ECP that the election of the respondent to the Upper House be declared null and void on violation of all provisions under Election Act 2017 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The ECP will be chaired on Monday by its Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja and will be attended by its Members Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Justice (R) Mrs Irshad Qaisar, Mr Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Mr Shah Muhammad Jatoi.