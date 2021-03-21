‘Untouchables’ being netted by NAB: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said the NAB is taking action against those who were ‘untouchables’ in the past.

“The NAB and Pakistan can co-exist, however, corruption and Pakistan cannot and some people were hiding behind their cases of alleged corruption, money laundering, assets beyond known sources of income and misuse of authority by blaming the NAB,” he said in a statement on Saturday. He said the NAB believes in zero corruption and 100pc development. “The NAB is committed to rooting out corruption as Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had termed it “one of the biggest curses,” he said.

He said the NAB is taking action against all those who remained in government and were ‘untouchables’ in the past. They are now being questioned about their illegal actions, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and loss to national exchequer.

He said the NAB has recovered Rs 487 billion during the tenure of the present management that is a record achievement. He said the NAB was established in 1999 to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from the corrupt and deposit it in the national exchequer. He said Pakistan is considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB efforts. “Pakistan is the first chairman of the SAARC Anti-corruption Forum that is a great achievement,” he said, adding that he believes in self-respect of humanity and does not believe in breaching self-esteem of any person.