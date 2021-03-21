Smart lockdowns likely in coming days: Shaikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has said that it is possible the government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days; however, decision makers will also need to assess the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes.

Geo News reported quoting sources in the Interior Ministry that there was no plan for an immediate lockdown in Islamabad and that any decision in this regard can only be taken on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

As reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Shaikh Rashid issued a video statement to set the record straight.

“I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday. False reports attributed to me have been circulating,” he began by saying.

He said that he had responded to various channels’ beepers and had said that on Monday, in coronavirus hotspots, the NCOC “may consider smart lockdowns”.

“I did not speak of a complete, nationwide lockdown at all. So I wish to say to everyone, this is a false report being circulated,” Shaikh Rashid said. He added that the decision, in any case, will be taken by the NCOC and does not fall under the purview of the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, the NCOC head Asad Umar ruled out complete lockdown, saying that the people’s jobs cannot be snatched. Talking to Geo News, he said smart lockdowns are needed in some areas.