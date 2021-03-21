Withdrawing tax exemptions: PPP rejects proposed ordinances, terms it mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday rejected the government’s move to promulgate the ordinances to withdraw the tax exemptions while terming these proposed ordinances as a mini-budget on the orders of the IMF and said that IMF begins to lead Pakistan government.

“New proposed ordinance will give right to NEPRA to bypass even cabinet and keep hiking electricity prices on IMF’s orders,” she said while in a reaction of reports that the government soon to promulgate the ordinances to withdrawing the tax exemptions.

She said Rs884b will be collected from consumers at a whopping Rs5.6 tariff hike in a series of new charges taking electricity bills up by 36% minus taxes.

She said the purpose of promulgation of ordinances instead of legislation seemingly was to hide the robbery on the poor people of Pakistan.