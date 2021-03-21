PM’s decisions for economy yielding positive results: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's difficult but correct decisions for the economy were yielding positive results.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, he said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the current year from 2 to 3 percent while International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Moodys' have also projected 4 percent growth rate of GDP in next financial year.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said the right direction of the economy and satisfaction of international financial institutions reflects that the negative propaganda of the opposition regarding economy is only due to their hatred. He said that NRO alliance is working to create anarchy, institutional conflict and sabotage the democratic process in the country at any cost.