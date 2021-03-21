NCOC to decide about Pakistan Day parade tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to call its session tomorrow (Monday) to decide Pakistan Day parade conduct amid rising disease trend across the country in general and the federal capital in particular.

The Forum would discuss either to cancel the main parade of Pakistan Day celebrations or hold limited event on the occasion.

The NCOC’s session would also take stock of the education sector and prevailing disease situation across the country.

It may be mentioned here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan in a brief press conference had underscored abrupt spike in COVID-19 positivity ratio and public negligence in following safety protocols outdoors.

He has also urged the public and provincial administrations to ensure compliance safety guidelines to avert serious impacts of rising pandemic spread amid third wave if the coronavirus.