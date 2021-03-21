Karak temple attack accused granted bail

KARAK: The District and Sessions Judge Kohat on Saturday released on bail all the arrested persons allegedly involved in the attack on the temple in Teri area of Karak district.

The police had arrested 120 people on the charges of vandalising the Hindu temple in Teri area in Karak on December 30 last year. The Supreme Court had taken suo motu notice of the incident.

After reaching an agreement with the Hindu community under the supervision of the provincial government, District

and Sessions Judge Kohat Inamullah Wazir granted bail to all arrested persons, including former district nazim Rahmat Salam Khattak, district president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Mirzaqeem and others.

The police had lodged cases against 350 people and arrested 120 of them identified in the videos. Meanwhile, the local people accorded warm welcome to the persons released on bail.