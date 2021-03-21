TTCA demands loans on easy conditions

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Trade Test Centre Association (TTCA), Mardan

chapter on Saturday demanded the government to provide loan on easy conditions to the trade centres because the centers provide free services to the government.

These views were expressed by Ejaz Ahmed, Javed Khan, Abdul Sattar and Sartaj Khan while addressing a press conference at Mardan Press Club.

They said that the centers were imparting skills training to youths and also conducted tests and interviews of manpower for the Gulf countries. They said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the centres were badly affected.

They added that the closure of flights operation to Gulp countries and closure of immigration, millions of rupees of poor people of the country were wasted and the centres are also facing problems.

They added that more than 63 centres were working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 11 centres in Mardan alone.

They added that there were 4,500 overseas agencies but in the current situation only 2,500 overseas agencies are functional.