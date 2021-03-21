Laptops for special students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore held a ceremony here the other day to distribute laptops among physically challenged students under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.
UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar distributed laptops among as many as 13 students of different departments of the university. He also encouraged these students to move forward successfully in life.