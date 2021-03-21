close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Laptops for special students

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

LAHORE: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore held a ceremony here the other day to distribute laptops among physically challenged students under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar distributed laptops among as many as 13 students of different departments of the university. He also encouraged these students to move forward successfully in life.

