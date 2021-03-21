Corona claims 25 more lives, 2033 new cases

LAHORE: As many as 25 patients died of COVID-19 and another 2,033 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 5,942 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 195,087 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,212 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,614,105 in the province. After 5,942 fatalities and recovery of a total of 175,265 patients, including 980 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, as many as 13,880 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different public and private hospitals.