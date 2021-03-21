Toxic liquor takes lives of two brothers

LAHORE: Two real brothers died of toxic liquor in Bhatti Gate area on Saturday.

The two brothers identified as Khalid and Shahzad hailed from inside Lohari Gate. On the day of incident, they consumed toxic liquor at the wedding function of their relative in Bhatti Gate area, as a result their condition went critical. They were rushed to a local hospital where both expired. Their bodies were shifted to morgue.

Two drug addicts found dead:

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a field near T-No 4 Sanda police area on Saturday.

Police said that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who died of excessive use of drugs. His body was shifted to morgue for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Another 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Lorri Adda police on Saturday. Police suspected that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to morgue for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

36 drug pushers arrested: Lahore police arrested 36 drug pushers from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours. More than 04 kg of charas and 296 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of drug dealers.

DIG visits Ichhra PS: DIG Operations Lahore visited Ichhra police station last night.

He inspected front desk, reporting room, registers, staff attendance, and record room. DIG Operations inquired from the front desk officers about the crime of the police station and the facilities provided to the citizens. He also inspected the sanitation arrangements in the police lockup.

PES responds to 1100 RTCs: The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) (Rescue 1122) responded to 1100 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 07 people died, whereas 1100 were injured. Out of this, 654 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 439 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

Man killed, wife injured in accident: A man was killed and his wife injured in a head-on collision between a van and a loader rickshaw near Su-e-Asil Bridge on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Akhtar of Salamatpura, Raiwind city. He along with his wife was passing through Su-e-Asil Bridge in the van when the rashly-driven loader rickshaw coming from opposite direction rammed into his vehicle. As a result, he died and his wife suffered injuries. Police arrested the driver of the rickshaw.