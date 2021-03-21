Transparency stressed in National Education Policy

LAHORE : The Working Group for Inclusive Education (WGIE) and Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Saturday organised a briefing/consultation meeting with experts in education, including Dr Abdul Hameed Nayyar, Peter Jacob, Dr Riaz Ahmad Shaikh, Farid Panjwani, Nida Usman, Zubeida Mustafa and Zeeba Hashmi.

In anticipation of the launch of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2021 by the Ministry of Federal Education, experts underlined the possible solutions to the challenges in the policy sphere. Participants appreciated that the ministry intends to accommodate a broad-based public consultations in the process but noted with regret that education has been one of the most neglected sectors, exemplified in failure to achieve desired literacy rates and education standards. As a way forward the participants stressed that policy should not be crafted in haste, the process of consultation should be inclusive, and transparent, in order to make policy truly people centric. Attention should be paid to providing information or soliciting the views of the general public, teachers, students, parents, and educationists.

Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Dean/Department of Social Sciences SZABIST, stated that the current approach of the ministry to seek feedback is not democratic or inclusive. The government will achieve people’s support if they can boost confidence of the masses or include all the stakeholders, he said.

“Improving education in the country is not something the government can do alone” he remarked. He emphasised that an extensive and thorough evaluation of previous education policies, assessment of teacher management standards, well-defined approach towards the medium of instruction, and system of examination is needed to formulate an effective policy document. He added that the absence of a solid commitment to Education Policy affected the educational outcomes negatively. Therefore, the new policy should build national consensus while ensuring the best interests of the children of Pakistan without discrimination on any ground, he added.

Educationist and contributor Abdul Hameed Nayyar noted that the way SNC has been formulated; it is far from being inclusive. Nothing destroys a nation more than violation of constitutional rights of its citizens. He noted that Pakistan’s education suffered immensely under Ziaul Haq’s dictatorship.

Peter Jacob, Executive Director CSJ, underlined the need to enhance the administrative functions and capacity of the education sector. The policy-making should involve the civil servants rather than relying on consultants and retired bureaucrats. The on job civil servants will be empowered if involved in making policy, plan and evaluation. As conclusion he stated that even best of the National Education Policy crafted with best of input and intentions, will need a solid commitment about increasing the education budget to at least 4pc.

He added that the paradigm shift for education and learning needs to embrace a long-term investment and commitment to set targets in the NEP 2021 while keeping prior to the compliance of Article 22 (1) for all. The participants recommended that the consultation process for NEP 2021 should be multilingual and well-informed while using social media platforms, focused questionnaires and interviews.

NEP should accompany a genuine plan with well-defined targets on every policy action, completion timeline, estimated expenses, annual budgetary needs, annual audit mechanism with a focus on teacher training programs incorporating elements of analysis, critical thinking, human rights, social justice and peace building frameworks to sensitise students on contextual needs of social cohesion, acceptance cultural and religious diversity, they said.