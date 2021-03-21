Every noble citizen afraid of NAB, says Capt Safdar

LAHORE : PML-N Youth Wing president Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar has alleged that every noble citizen is afraid of NAB, which has destroyed national economy by harassing business community.

He said this in a media talk here on Saturday. He said very soon the time will come when the NAB complex will be converted into a university. “A list of 100,000 to be participants of PML-N in long march along with their CNICs is given to the party Quaid,” Safdar claimed, adding wars were won with experience and passion.

He said that people from Karachi to Islamabad will participate in the PDM’s long march and announced that the PDM will slaughter sacrificial animals at D-Chowk on Eid-ul-Azha. He said the PML-N leaders and its workers as well as leaders and workers of other party leaders of PDM were ready to sit at D-Chowk for three months. He said that in order to eradicate poverty and to restore democracy, the path of dictatorship should be stopped. He demanded formation of a commission against alleged rigging in the election of 2018.

Safdar said if vote theft had not taken place in past, Bangladesh would have not appeared on the world map. He said he raised anti-dictatorship slogans at the shrine of Baba-e-Qaum and he was booked in a case.

Answering a question, he said he respected Bilawal Bhutto and every party which has come out to save the constitution. He said any party which didn’t board the train of PDM, the people will reject them.

Replying to another question, he condemned throwing eggs and ink on politicians. He said this attitude was not good and workers of all parties should avoid this. Answering a question about call up notice to Maryam Nawaz by NAB, he said she went to the NAB earlier and she will also go to the NAB on March 26, 2021.