DIG greets investigation, prosecution teams

LAHORE: DIG Investigations Lahore Shariq Jamal on Saturday congratulated Lahore investigations police and the prosecution team on making a strong case against the accused in motorway gang rape cases.

Accompanied by the three members of the prosecution team, Abdul Jabbar Dogar, Waqar Abid Bhatti and Hafiz Asghar, the DIG investigations held a press conference at his office after the verdict of the anti-terrorist court judge in Gujjarpura motorway gang rape case against the accused, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali.

DIG Investigations Lahore Shariq Jamal said the predators had met their fate. He said that the court had announced death sentence, life imprisonment and fine to the accused persons in the case.

He said there was rule of law in Pakistan. Justice system of the state is fully functional to ensure justice for victims, he stated.