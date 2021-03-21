Schools closure likely to be extended

Islamabad: With the coronavirus positivity ratio alarmingly nearing 10 per cent due to the spread of UK variant and business and mobility restrictions being slapped, the authorities don’t rule out the possibility of extending school closures in Islamabad.

The government has closed educational institutions in seven Punjab cities, Peshawar and Islamabad from March 15 to March 28 in light of a spike in COVID-19 incidence. As the country is currently witnessing the third wave of coronavirus, which the government sees as deadlier than the first two waves, the federal education officials warn if the situation gets out of control, schools will be closed for in-person learning for more time. They don’t see the educational institutions reopen in near future. Some officials claim that as the fasting month is to begin before the middle of next month (April), there is a high likelihood of the government announcing the resumption of in-person learning after the post-Ramazan Eid festival.