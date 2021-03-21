Govt has turned City into landfill: PML-N leader

LAHORE: The incompetence of Punjab government has turned the provincial capital into a huge landfill site.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a press statement issued here on Saturday. She said the government had turned Lahore into a garbage dumpsite as thousands of tonnes of municipal waste had been lying in the streets of the City for the past six months.

She said two weeks back the Lahore Waste Management Company’s chairman and three board members had resigned while the Turkish companies had approached the courts on non-payment of Rs 4 billion. Azma alleged that a provincial minister had minted crores of rupees from the garbage. She said Firdous Ashiq Awan always had nightmares about PDM. Azma Bukhari said that the Punjab government had now decided to levy "garbage tax" on houses and shops.