Workshop on parliamentarians’ role in ensuring gender equality

LAHORE: A two-day training workshop on role of parliamentarians in ensuring gender equality through implementation of SDG 5 was held in a local hotel on March 19-20.

IT event was held through JAZBA programme ‘Democracy and Empowered Women’ organised by Aurat Foundation, South Asia Partnership Pakistan, Global Affairs Canada and Affairs Mondiales Canada.

Nabeela Shaheen, provincial manager of Aurat Foundation and Ali Imran, parliamentary and governance expert, briefed the MPAs on the objectives of the session, overview of SDG agenda 2030 and on its implementation in Punjab.

During the two-day workshop the role of members of parliament from Punjab was discussed in ensuring gender equality according to the determined targets and indicators as set by SDG 5 and the role of public representatives and leaders was discussed to eradicate all forms of gender inequality.

Punjab Assembly Parliamentary Affairs and Research Director General Inayatullah Lak discussed the parliamentary tools for legislative support and effective oversight on SDG 5 in Punjab province.

The MPAs who attended the workshop were: Uzma Kardar, Neelum Hayat, Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Zahra Naqvi, Ummul Bunin, Rukhsana Kosar, Firdous Ray, Farah Agha, Ayesha Iqbal, Faiza Ahmed, Uswah Aftab, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Sumera Islam and Khadija Umer Farooqi.

Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Minister Yawar Hayat Bukhari and Human Rights Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine and SAP-PK Director Irfan Mufti also present on the occasion.

APP adds: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine, addressing the workshop, said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking significant steps for the economic independence of women.

He said that implementation framework of Women Development Policy 2018 had been formulated and its implementation was initiated.

The minister said that toolkit for raising awareness among women to end harassment had been introduced, adding that all over Punjab working women and their children were being provided with daycare facilities at their workplaces.

He mentioned that around 146 daycare centres were operational and 221 had been approved.

He said that land for Women Development Complex had been purchased from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and various workshops for women would be organised in the complex. The minister informed the participants that the fifth edition of Pakistan's first online government digital magazine had been published. The Punjab women’s toll-free helpline 1043 was also available 24/7, he stated.