Minister assures teachers’ delegation of resolving issues: Teachers hold protest for job regularisation

LAHORE: Schoolteachers whose services are not being regularised have once again started protesting against the Punjab government demanding early and unconditional regularisation of their services.

On Friday, a large number of male and female schoolteachers from different parts of the province had held a sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club while on Saturday a number of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) once again protested demanding regularisation of their services without involving the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas also met a delegation of the protesting teachers and assured to take up the issue with relevant authorities.

He said he would consult Punjab Law Minister and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on the issue.

He said some good suggestions had been received from the SSEs and AEOs. He said after consultation, he would again meet a delegation of teachers over the issue between April 5 and April 9, 2021.

The schoolteachers had protested on several occasions in the past observing that over 11,000 SSEs and AEOs were upset because of the delay in the regularisation of their services and they wanted unconditional regularisation as they were recruited purely on merit.