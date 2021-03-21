Opp’s real face exposed to public: Hammad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said on Saturday that the opposition’s real face had now been exposed to the masses who could no more be hoodwinked by its hallow slogans and unjustified hue and cry over various issues.

Responding to reporters’ queries after inaugurating a smart phone assembly line here, he said the opposition had always been against the integrity of Pakistan, which was also evident from the recent derogatory and anti-Pakistan statement by one of the PML-N leaders, asserting that the opposition had also been opposing the government even on formulation of various laws, including FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related legislation.

Regarding trade with India, he said that trade ties would not be restored on the unilateral basis but on equal basis. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended goodwill gesture to India but it had been continuing with indifferent attitude.

Today, minority communities in India, including Muslims and Sikhs, were facing great hardships, while barbarism and human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir had also exposed the real face of India to the world, he maintained.

Hammad Azhar said that hike in commodities’ prices had now become a global challenge, however, Pakistani government was taking steps to ensure provision of maximum relief to the people by announcing a historic package for utility stores and Ramzan package, and also asked the provinces to give such relief packages.

He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon recover from coronavirus. He also rejected all the propaganda against the coronavirus vaccine.