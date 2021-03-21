Three PML-N workers sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: A local court on Saturday sent three PML-N workers, accused of throwing eggs and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill, to jail on 14 days judicial remand.

The Old Anarkali police produced the accused - Ghulam Abbas, Ateeq and Tariq - before Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar in district courts on expiry of their three days physical remand. The court, after a brief hearing, sent the accused to jail on 14 days judicial remand and ordered police to produce them on expiry of remand term before the court. Police had on March 16 registered a case against the accused over throwing eggs and ink on the SAPM on the LHC premises. LHC DSP Security Absar Ahmad had filed the complaint with police.