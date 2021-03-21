MoU inked to transform Pakistan’s healthcare system

Islamabad: Riphah Healthcare Services organised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with the collaboration of the Medical Park group of Turkey at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

The ceremony was graced by various notables from the society including the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ibrahim Mustafa, Maj General Mohsin Mohammad (IG Hospitals, Medical Directorates), Prof Dr Anis Ahmed ( Vice Chancellor Riphah International University), Dr Hakan Ucar ( Cardiologist, Medical Park turkey) and Ms Sema Gun (Head of Business Development, Medical Park turkey).

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Sectary for the ministry of National Health Services was invited as the Chief Guest on this landmark occasion. The purpose of the MOU is to facilitate the Transformation of the Healthcare Quality System in Pakistan. Apart from this, the two institutions agreed to initiate Medical and Paramedical resources exchange programme, Collaborative Research in Healthcare systems and Access of Pakistanis to the top Turkish Hospitals and Doctors.

On this day Riphah Healthcare Services also launched an e-Health system where Pakistani and Turkish doctors will be available for Tele-consultations and check-ups. Mr Asadullah Khan (Executive Director, IIMCT & RHS) delivered the welcome speech and thanked all the participants and the guests for joining them. He mentioned that turkey is like the second home for Pakistan and our ties flow through the hearts of the people of both countries. This collaboration will boost the Healthcare transformation in both of the countries and open new exciting ways of Research, Quality Assurance and Hospital Management Systems, Mr Khan added. Mr Hassan Muhammad Khan (Managing Trustee, IIMCT & RHS) showed his special gratitude on the MOU between the two leading Groups.

He further said that the alliance between Riphah and Medical Park will accomplish its target and this will be the largest alliance in the private healthcare sectors. He also shared his vision to start the research initiatives, Faculty exchange programmes, learning and Training programmes and added that the collaborations of such kind will strengthen the relationship between two countries and will create fruitful results for our people.

Dr Nausheen Hamid graced her presence as the Chief Guest and appreciated the efforts of Riphah Healthcare Services and Medical Park by mentioning that the private sector of both countries is following the footsteps of governments by establishing joint ventures. She added that the relationship of Medical Park Turkey with Riphah will certainly open new horizons for the improvement of the healthcare system in the country. In the end, the Turkish Ambassador and the representatives of Medical Park appraised the efforts of the Pakistani counterpart for such warm hospitality during their stay in Pakistan and showed keen interest in working together with the Riphah Healthcare Services and Riphah International University.