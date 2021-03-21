War veterans’ conference, awards ceremony held

Islamabad: In the wake of coming ‘Pakistan Day’, to rekindle the passion of patriotism and love for one’s motherland among the youngsters, M/s Ghazi Foundation organised the War Veterans’ Conference and grant prestigious awards among the fighters, who accomplished their war missions befittingly. Families of martyrs, along with men of letters and intellectuals were invited.

The ceremony was planned and executed by Foundation’s head Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti at Karachi, Lahore and finally at federal capital at the National Press Club, Islamabad.

It was presided over by a war veteran Ahmad Tasnim, Vice Admiral (R) and commanding officer of submarine Hangu, who destroyed Indian warship Kukari besides, Dwarka Castle in 1971 Indo-Pak war. Whereas Air Marshal (r) Masood Akhtar and M. Yousuf Aziz, President Pakistan National Movement and known writer besides Brigadier (r) Shahid Ullah Baig of Pak Army were guest of honours respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, all the distinguished warriors recalled their valiant and heroic ventures carried out in their respective war career zones within the

bare minimum frictions of time sharing their enthusiastic moments of courage and conviction with the audience amongst applause and ripples of resort and resolutions against the evil designs of the hell bound enemy.

M.Yousuf Aziz gave a brief narrative of various conceptual, ideological, historical, political of Pakistan Movement including late Choudhary Rahmat Ali, Allama Iqbal , Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others and defence strategies of Pakistan’s Armed forces by the respective chiefs, corps commanders, all ranks and, soldiers to encounter various offensives of the enemy.

He urged the audience and general masses to keep in view their spiritual affinity and belief by quoting many verses of Allama Iqbal.

At the end of the conference, Vice Admiral Ahmad Tasnim was granted award of ‘Defenders of Pakistan’ to Air Marshal Masood Akhtar and M. Yousuf Aziz, Award of Pride of Pakistan, awards of Martyrs Masood Ullah Baig’s was received by his elder brother Brig (R) Shahidullah Baig, Quetta Martyr Soldier Qasim’s award was granted to his brother Zaafran Sultan and a fighter warrior of all the war encounters of 1948, 1965 and 1971 namely Subedar Bashir Ahmad was received by his son Raja Ghulam Mustafa Bhatti. All organisers were also given special awards.