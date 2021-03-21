34 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore continued its action against violators of corona SOPs and sealed 34 shops, stores and marriage halls besides imposition of a fine of Rs 37,000 here on Saturday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi registered FIRs against 09 shops and stores and 03 marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 37000. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 20 shops and stores and 02 restaurants.

Meanwhile, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz paid surprise visits to Rang Mahal and Shah Alam Markets. He visited the narrow streets and markets of the inner city to inspect the closure of shops.

DC Lahore said that no shop should be open anywhere. He said that corona SOPs were being strictly implemented. He said that wherever shops and restaurants were found open, they will be sealed immediately. He said that operations on violation of corona SOPs would continue.