Buzdar prays for early recovery of PM, wife

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bzdar has prayed for speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife and First Lady Bushra Bibi, and expressed well wishes for them.

The chief minister said, “We are hopeful for early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife from coronavirus."

He said that the people of Pakistan were also praying for them. War against coronavirus would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.