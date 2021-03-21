Police urged to facilitate complainants

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has directed the police station staff to demonstrate positive attitude towards complainants for improving police culture in the federal capital.

Negative behaviour and unprofessional dealing with the applicants may tarnish the repute of the police force, he said during his visit at Kohsar Police Station on Saturday.

The IGP during his visit checked the record of first information report (FIR), front desk facilities, and hygienic conditions at the station.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and Superintendent of Police (SP) city zone Umer Khan.

Rehman also made an interaction with the visitors and inquired about the staff's behaviour and their complaints. He directed to expedite the investigation process of pending cases to provide early relief to the plaintiff. ''Delay in registration of FIR will not be tolerated, '' the IGP remarked.