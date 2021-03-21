People are talking about

-- the COVID-19 Vaccination facility set up at the Convention Centre in Lahore and how professionally it is being run, with everyone who has been there to get vaccinated appreciating the manner in which all those who are working there – even the police on duty – are fulfilling their duty – with patience and a kind and caring attitude. People say if this kind of commitment can be achieved here then why not in all the medical facilities around the country.

-- the recurring campaign against the use of plastic bags and how every few months authorities come into action with great fanfare and media blitz, only for the momentum to fizzle out like a damp squib after a few days. People say the public/ small traders have become used to this non-serious attitude and know that the action will last only a few days, so they pay no heed to all the warnings and threats of fines and closure of manufacturing factories.

-- the outdated dress code being enforced by universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and how it reflects the growing ‘back to the dark ages’ mindset of the government, something which is disturbing the students who are young adults and should be allowed to dress in a manner they feel comfortable with, especially if their parents do not object. People say while it is okay to restrict students from wearing indecent or provocative apparel, there is no harm in allowing them individual choices.

-- the report that after the suspension of two of the PPP lawmakers by the court, the Sindh government has stepped up its fight against rabies by vaccinating stray dogs, which is good news. People say if these dogs can be vaccinated, then why has it been a problem to neuter male dogs to control the stray dog population that has grown out of control despite the inhumane culling that has been carried out every now and again.

-- the Pakistani female university student who has invented a sewing machine for sight impaired persons, winning a prestigious award in Italy and how her achievement has not been given enough recognition in her own country. People say if it had not been for social media, a platform where news – whether true or false - travels swiftly, her talent would not have been known in her own country and we need to highlight such stories so that others can be inspired.

-- the fact that televised parliament proceedings have become a new source of entertainment for the public because of the acrimonious behaviour of our elected representatives. People say instead of concentrating on the business of good governance and the welfare of the public, heated exchanges and a blame game are the order of the day with point scoring the agenda of the day and it’s about time this non serious attitude of the government and the opposition changed.

-- the new look of the inner city of Lahore and how it has become the talk of the town and a domestic tourism attraction, which is a welcome addition to the sights and sounds of the city. People say while the renovation may not be an exact replica of the original, it has certainly transformed the whole look of the place and made it a ‘must see’ place to visit and hopefully the authorities will also take an interest and renovate other neglected heritage sites. – I.H.